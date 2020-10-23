The Women’s Football Weekend will return on November 14-15 after the huge success last season.

The Football Association will once again be asking fans to seize the opportunity to watch women’s football given there is an international break in the men’s Premier League and Championship matches.

All six of the Women’s Super League matches will either be shown on the FA Player or have been chosen for TV coverage.

While the Women’s Championship will see Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool streamed on the FA Player while Charlton Athletic v London City Lionesses and Coventry United v Leicester City will be broadcast by the clubs.

Last season over 75,000 fans attended matches over the weekend, but as fans are not allowed in stadiums at the moment due to the pandemic, the FA has made sure fixtures are available to watch from home.

In addition WSL matches will have staggered kick off times so fans can watch every game.

Kelly Simmons, the FA’s Director of the Women’s Professional Game, said: "Women’s Football Weekend was a huge success last year and the images of big crowds in main stadia is a special memory.

“It is sad that we can’t welcome Barclays FA WSL and FA Women’s Championship fans into the stadiums this year, and for that reason we have focused the weekend on ensuring people can watch as many games as possible from the comfort of their own home.

"For those who follow a club at grassroots level, where fans are allowed, it is a great opportunity to show your support by attending in person. It’s sure to be another fascinating and exciting weekend.”

Full WSL fixture list for the weekend

November 14

Manchester United v Manchester City, kick off 12.30pm, available to watch on BT Sport

Aston Villa v Birmingham City, kick off 2.30pm, available to watch on the FA Player

Everton v Reading, kick off 4.30pm, available to watch on the BBC Red Button and FA Player

Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur, kick off 6.30pm, available to watch on the FA Player

November 15

West Ham v Brighton and Hove Albion, kick off12.30pm, available to watch on the FA Player

Arsenal v Chelsea, kick off 2.30pm, available to watch on BT Sport