The Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend produced shocks, stunning goals and a penalty shoot-out.

Birmingham City eventually overcame Brighton on penalties after extra-time failed to produce a result.

City had opened the scoring through Sarah Mayling before Danielle Bowman brought Brighton level.

The second half saw City go ahead once again via Mollie Green but again Brighton rallied and Denise O’Sullivan scored at the death to take it into extra time.

But the extra half an hour was goalless and so to penalties.

City’s Green scored which was followed up by a Brighton miss through Kayleigh Green and a City miss from Claudia Walker.

Brighton then converted through Maya Le Tissier and City followed that up with a score from Christie Murray.

Brighton then levelled it to 2-2 through Rianna Jarrett but City’s Mayling put them ahead once again. Brighton’s Megan Connolly missed and so it came down to City’s Georgia Brougham who scored the deciding spot kick for a 4-2 win.

They will play Everton in the semi-final on Wednesday after the Toffees pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The Blues started the match perfectly as Scotland international Erin Cuthbert scored in the fourth minute.

However, Everton equalised before half-time through Lucy Graham and so everything was to play for.

And it was substitute Valerie Gauvin who got the reward for Everton’s sustained pressure in the second half with the winner in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City beat Leicester City 2-1 to make the last four.

Despite multiple reports that US star Rose Lavelle would make her City debut she was not even on the bench.

However, City performed well without her as their first goal came from Chloe Kelly from a free kick.

They doubled their lead a short time later through Georgia Stanway and the game was 2-0 at half-time.

Leicester had a strong second half and clawed one back through a Charlie Devlin penalty, but the comeback came too late for the Championship side.

City will face Arsenal in their semi-final on Thursday after the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 yesterday.

No goals were scored in the first half but the Gunners’ Jordan Nobbs broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute and from there the floodgates opened.

The hosts’ Lisa Evans bagged a hat-trick to see them through to the semi-finals.

Birmingham City v Everton will kick off at 7.15pm on Wednesday and will be available to watch on BBC Four while Manchester City v Arsenal will kick off at 7.15pm on Thursday and will be available to watch on BBC Two.