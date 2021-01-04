Women’s FA Cup second round wiped out by Covid issues
The Women’s FA Cup was heavily decimated at the weekend with 17 out of 18 second round ties postponed due to coronavirus issues.
In the only game that was played, as it was in tier 3, Liverpool Feds lost 3-2 to Huddersfield Town. The match also had 150 supporters at the Feds’ Jericho Lane.
Huddersfield manager Jordan Wimpenny told The Telegraph: “We had to fight really hard. There seemed to be a lot of emotion involved today, which came from having supporters here. Their fans got behind them and we had to stay focused and disciplined.
“Hopefully we can continue our run. We don’t know when we’ll play again, but we can’t fault the way the players have conducted themselves.”
No date has yet been announced for the rearranged matches.
Women’s Super League and Championship clubs enter in the fourth round of the competition.