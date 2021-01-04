Women’s FA Cup second round wiped out by Covid issues

<p>The FA Cup was a wash-out at the weekend due to Covid</p>

The FA Cup was a wash-out at the weekend due to Covid

 (EMPICS Sport)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
12:06pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Women’s FA Cup was heavily decimated at the weekend with 17 out of 18  second round ties postponed due to coronavirus issues.

In the only game that was played, as it was in tier 3, Liverpool Feds lost 3-2 to Huddersfield Town. The match also had 150 supporters at the Feds’ Jericho Lane.

Huddersfield manager Jordan Wimpenny told The Telegraph: “We had to fight really hard. There seemed to be a lot of emotion involved today, which came from having supporters here. Their fans got behind them and we had to stay focused and disciplined.

“Hopefully we can continue our run. We don’t know when we’ll play again, but we can’t fault the way the players have conducted themselves.”

No date has yet been announced for the rearranged matches.

Women’s Super League and Championship clubs enter in the fourth round of the competition.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Women's FA Cup