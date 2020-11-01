Women’s FA Cup Final: Live updates of Everton 0-0 Manchester City at Wembley Stadium
Everton and Manchester City meet at Wembley Stadium today in the re-scheduled 2019-20 FA Cup Final.
Six months after the original date for the final, Willie Kirk’s Toffees will be looking to dethrone Gareth Taylor’s defending champions in what would be their first FA Cup triumph in a decade.
Meanwhile, City are bidding to lift the trophy for a third time in four years and would move level with Charlton as the fourth most successful team in the competition’s history with a win.
Follow live updates via our live blog below.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
31 min: White has a chance as the ball bounces up to her inside the box but she snatches at it and it’s easy for MacIver.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
28 min: Mewis charges through the middle of the pitch once more but is tackled as she motors into the penalty area. Everton living dangerously if they let a player of Mewis’ calibre storm through the centre like that.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
25 min: Stop start now as both sides struggle to create or break the other down in the middle of the park. Gauvin has a shot from over 30 yards but it’s well wide.
Time to decide whether or not Gareth Taylor’s funeral-style is a good look today?
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
22 min: A dip in the pace of the game after that save from MacIver as Everton just re-group. City still dominating the ball but they will be aware Everton have the quality to punish them if they make any more mistakes like Houghton’s poor pass earlier on.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
20 min: Chloe Kelly still looks the most dangerous player on the pitch, you just cannot beat pure pace sometimes. She has left Everton defenders for dead in these early stages.
This time she takes it herself as she cuts in from the right-hand side and strikes with her left. MacIver is equal to it though and comfortably parries the ball away.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
17 min: Everton growing in confidence now as it’s City’s turn to look a little tetchy. Sorensen sprints down the near touchline but Stokes is equal to her and blocks the ball for a throw-in. Then Sorensen is offside from the resulting throw.
Intriguing opening 17 minutes.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
15 min: Now that is a talking point!
Raso steals the ball from Houghton after a poor touch and she races through the middle of the pitch. Roebuck comes out and a mixture of the keeper and Bronze sees the ball squirm away. The referee blows for a foul by Bronze and it would appear that if that is a foul then it should be a red card.
Nope, referee says yellow. You would have to say that is justice done as it looked as though Bronze got her foot to the ball.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
12 min: Kelly again involved as she whips a cross in towards the far post which is cleared behind for a corner by Moe Wold.
Kelly swings it in and it’s a scramble in the box before Everton eventually clear. They cannot be put under this much pressure for 90 minutes without conceding. The Merseyside club need an out ball.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
10 min: Kelly slides one inside towards Mewis who is galloping down the right channel but it’s cut out by Sevecke.
It does seem as though the Everton defence is tight and difficult to break down, but they’re not getting a great deal of protection from those in front of them.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
7 min: Little break in play as Demi Stokes goes down under a challenge. She’s back to her feet quickly enough.
City are fizzing the ball around with a real intensity, albeit without really creating a great deal just yet.