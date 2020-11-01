Everton and Manchester City meet at Wembley Stadium today in the re-scheduled 2019-20 FA Cup Final.

Six months after the original date for the final, Willie Kirk’s Toffees will be looking to dethrone Gareth Taylor’s defending champions in what would be their first FA Cup triumph in a decade.

Meanwhile, City are bidding to lift the trophy for a third time in four years and would move level with Charlton as the fourth most successful team in the competition’s history with a win.

Everton have started the Women’s Super League season spectacularly, currently sitting in second, five points above City.

But the holders will feel they have a point to prove and will be eager to get their hands on some more silverware this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Everton have made a superb start to the season - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Manchester City kicks off at 2:30pm GMT on Sunday, November 1.

What channel is it on and can I stream it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One from 2:05pm, with coverage being presented by Gabby Logan.

How can I stream the match?

If you cannot watch the match on TV, you can also stream it via the BBC iPlayer providing you have a TV licence.

Key players

Everton - Valerie Gauvin

Gauvin netted in Everton’s quarter-final and semi-final matches - (Copyright PA)

Since joining Everton at the start of the season, Valerie Gauvin has scored three times in the WSL and twice in the FA Cup.

Her winner in the quarter-final to stun Chelsea was one of the highlights of the Toffees’ season so far and she followed that up with another late strike off the bench against Birmingham as they booked their place at Wembley.

The former Montpellier forward has proven prolific for Kirk’s team in the first couple of months of the campaign, so could she prove to be the difference on Sunday?

Manchester City - Chloe Kelly

Kelly joined Man City from Everton in the summer - (Copyright Sportimage/PA Images)

You have to feel Chloe Kelly will have some part to play in the outcome of this match.

The 22-year-old England striker joined Gareth Taylor’s side from Everton in the summer and this will already be the second time she has played against her former club since departing.

Kelly netted in City’s 3-1 win over Everton in the WSL Cup earlier this month and will be hoping to do the same this weekend in what promises to be an emotional day for the youngster.

But the ex-Evertonian has ensured City supporters she remains laser-focused on the job in hand.

"I've got a lot of friends still in the (Everton) squad," she told BBC Sport.

"I haven't spoken to them too much this week, they probably don't want to, but I've got great relations with the Everton girls and the manager and all the staff too - I've got huge respect for them.

"I appreciate what that club did for me but I'm at City now and I want to get the job done with this club."