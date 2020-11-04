Women’s FA Cup to be put on hold during lockdown while the men’s competition can continue

Man City are the current holders of the trophy
By Sarah Rendell
12:37pm, Wed 04 Nov 2020
The Women’s FA Cup will be put on hold during England’s month-long lockdown while the men’s competition will go ahead as planned.

The Football Association confirmed yesterday that the non-elite clubs in the men’s tournament, the seventh tier and below, will be able to continue to play and train. 

However, according to The Telegraph, women’s teams in the same position will have to wait until lockdown is over.

The first round of the women’s competition was scheduled for November 15 but it will be rearranged once the lockdown ends on December 2.

Clubs from the top two divisions of women’s football, the only elite tiers, do not enter the tournament until the fourth round which is typically played in January.

Manchester City are the current holders of the trophy after they beat Everton 3-1 in the final last Sunday.

