The Women’s Euro qualifiers get back underway this coming week with 28 matches in total to look forward to.

This round of qualifiers will end on September 22 before they resume on October 21.

Here’s all you need to know including full schedule, postponement and squad news.

Key players

There are a lot of international stars who will take to the pitch in coming days but here are a few familiar faces from the Women’s Super League.

Vivianne Miedema

Miedema has impressed so far in the WSL this season - (Copyright PA Images)

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema is featured in Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their match against Russia.

She is already off to a flying start in the WSL having scored four goals in two matches for the Gunners.

Jess Fishlock

Fishlock has been brought back into the Welsh squad following injury - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Reading star Jess Fishlock, on loan from OL Reign, has returned to the Welsh squad for the first time in 18 months after she injured an anterior cruciate ligament.

She will be hoping to get some international game time and hopefully a goal to go with it in their fixture against Norway.

Pernille Harder

Harder has recently joined Chelsea - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

The Danish star has just signed for WSL side Chelsea in a world-record fee and got her scoring in the league off to a start this weekend in the Blues’ match against Bristol City.

While she hasn’t had a lot of time to impress in the WSL, she scored 27 goals in 22 league games for former club VfL Wolfsburg last season.

Denmark may rely on her for their two qualifiers over the next few weeks against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta.

Angharad James

Reading's Angharad James will hoping to make an appearance in her country's qualifier - (Copyright PA)

Reading star Angharad James is once again involved in the Welsh set-up for their match against Norway.

She will want to improve on the side’s two draws with Northern Ireland last year to see them through to the Euros in 2022.

Jill Roord

Roord has scored six goals in two matches in the WSL - (Copyright PA Images)

Probably the player who has impressed most since the WSL’s return is Netherlands star Jill Roord. She has scored hat tricks in both of Arsenal’s games.

She will be hoping to replicate her club form on the international stage against Russia.

How do fans watch?

The games are available to stream on respective TV channels of the home nations involved, for example, Wales’ match against Norway will be streamed on the BBC’s website.

UEFA’s website will also be updating the live scores of all matches.

Schedule

Thursday September 17

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Denmark, kick off 3pm

Sweden v Hungary, kick off 5.45pm

Iceland v Latvia, kick off 7.45pm

Friday September 18

Russia v The Netherlands, kick off 3pm.

Croatia v Switzerland, kick off 4.30pm

Belgium v Romania, kick off 4.30pm

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland, kick off 5pm

Czech Republic v Poland, kick off 5.15pm

Kosovo v Estonia, kick off 6pm

Slovenia v Turkey, kick off 7pm

Montenegro v Ukraine, kick off 7pm

Serbia v France, kick off 8pm

Saturday September 19

Germany v Republic of Ireland, kick off 1pm

Moldova v Spain, kick off 6pm

Tuesday September 22

Kazakhstan v Austria, kick off 11am

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy, kick off 3pm

Montenegro v Germany, kick off 3.07pm

Latvia v Hungary, kick off 4pm

Estonia v Russia, kick off 5pm

Faroe Islands v Belarus, kick off 5pm

Norway v Wales, kick off 5pm

Poland v Czech Republic, kick off 5pm

Romania v Croatia, kick off 5pm

Ukraine v Greece, kick off 5pm

Malta v Denmark, kick off 5.30pm

Switzerland v Belgium, kick off 6pm

Iceland v Sweden, kick off 7pm

North Macedonia v France, kick off 8pm

Postponed games

Azerbaijan v Moldova, rescheduled date unknown

Italy v Israel, rescheduled date unknown

Finland v Portugal, rescheduled date unknown

Cyprus v Scotland, rescheduled for February

Azerbaijan v Spain, rescheduled date unknown

Cyprus v Finland, rescheduled date unknown

Scotland v Portugal, rescheduled for February

Who’s in what position in the groups?

Group A

The Netherlands will face Russia in their qualifier - (Copyright PA)

Netherlands: Played six, won six, 18 points

Russia: Played four, won three, nine points

Slovenia: Played six, won three, nine points

Kosovo: Played five, won two, six points

Estonia: Played four, won none, one point

Turkey: Played five, won none, one point

Group B

Italy are currently topping Group B - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

Italy: Played six, won six, 18 points

Denmark: Played five, won five, 15 points

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Played seven, won five, 15 points

Israel: Played six, won one, four points

Malta: Played seven, won one, four points

Georgia: Played seven, won none, no points

Group C

Norway will look to maintain their number one sport in Group C - (Copyright PA)

Norway: Played four, won four, 12 points

Wales: Played four, won two, eight points

Belarus: Played three, won one, three points

Northern Ireland: Played four, won none, two points

Faroe Islands: Played three, won none, no points

Group D

Poland will look to stay on top of their group - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

Poland: Played three, won two, seven points

Spain: Played three, won two, seven points

Czech Republic: Played three, won two, six points

Moldova: Played three, won one, three points

Azerbaijan: Played four, won none, no points

Group E

Finland will be looking for a win - (Copyright The Canadian Press/PA Images)

Finland: Played four, won three, ten points

Scotland: Played two, won two, six points

Portugal: Played two, won one, four points

Albania: Played five, won one, three points

Cyprus: Played three, won none, no points

Group F

Sweden will be hunting glory - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

Sweden: Played three, won three, nine points

Iceland: Played three, won three, nine points

Hungary: Played four, won one, four points

Slovakia: Played four, won one, four points

Latvia: Played four, won none, no points

Group G

Austria will be looking to maintain their perfect record - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

Austria: Played four, won four, 12 points

Serbia: Played five, won three, nine points

France: Played two, won two, six points

North Macedonia: Played five, won one, three points

Kazakhstan: Played four, won none, no points

Group H

Belgium will play over the coming weeks - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Belgium: Played four, won four, 12 points

Switzerland: Played four, won four, 12 points

Romania: Played three, won one, three points

Croatia: Played four, won one, three points

Lithuania: Played five, won none, no points

Group I

Republic of Ireland top the charts in their group - (Copyright PA)

Republic of Ireland: Played five, won four, 13 points

Germany: Played four, won four, 12 points

Greece: Played four, won one, four points

Ukraine: Played three, won none, no points

Montenegro: Played four, won none, no points