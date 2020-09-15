Women’s Euro qualifiers: Who’s playing who? When? What time? How do I watch? And which WSL stars are involved?
The Women’s Euro qualifiers get back underway this coming week with 28 matches in total to look forward to.
This round of qualifiers will end on September 22 before they resume on October 21.
Here’s all you need to know including full schedule, postponement and squad news.
Key players
There are a lot of international stars who will take to the pitch in coming days but here are a few familiar faces from the Women’s Super League.
Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema is featured in Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their match against Russia.
She is already off to a flying start in the WSL having scored four goals in two matches for the Gunners.
Jess Fishlock
Reading star Jess Fishlock, on loan from OL Reign, has returned to the Welsh squad for the first time in 18 months after she injured an anterior cruciate ligament.
She will be hoping to get some international game time and hopefully a goal to go with it in their fixture against Norway.
Pernille Harder
The Danish star has just signed for WSL side Chelsea in a world-record fee and got her scoring in the league off to a start this weekend in the Blues’ match against Bristol City.
While she hasn’t had a lot of time to impress in the WSL, she scored 27 goals in 22 league games for former club VfL Wolfsburg last season.
Denmark may rely on her for their two qualifiers over the next few weeks against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta.
Angharad James
Reading star Angharad James is once again involved in the Welsh set-up for their match against Norway.
She will want to improve on the side’s two draws with Northern Ireland last year to see them through to the Euros in 2022.
Jill Roord
Probably the player who has impressed most since the WSL’s return is Netherlands star Jill Roord. She has scored hat tricks in both of Arsenal’s games.
She will be hoping to replicate her club form on the international stage against Russia.
How do fans watch?
The games are available to stream on respective TV channels of the home nations involved, for example, Wales’ match against Norway will be streamed on the BBC’s website.
UEFA’s website will also be updating the live scores of all matches.
Schedule
Thursday September 17
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Denmark, kick off 3pm
Sweden v Hungary, kick off 5.45pm
Iceland v Latvia, kick off 7.45pm
Friday September 18
Russia v The Netherlands, kick off 3pm.
Croatia v Switzerland, kick off 4.30pm
Belgium v Romania, kick off 4.30pm
Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland, kick off 5pm
Czech Republic v Poland, kick off 5.15pm
Kosovo v Estonia, kick off 6pm
Slovenia v Turkey, kick off 7pm
Montenegro v Ukraine, kick off 7pm
Serbia v France, kick off 8pm
Saturday September 19
Germany v Republic of Ireland, kick off 1pm
Moldova v Spain, kick off 6pm
Tuesday September 22
Kazakhstan v Austria, kick off 11am
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy, kick off 3pm
Montenegro v Germany, kick off 3.07pm
Latvia v Hungary, kick off 4pm
Estonia v Russia, kick off 5pm
Faroe Islands v Belarus, kick off 5pm
Norway v Wales, kick off 5pm
Poland v Czech Republic, kick off 5pm
Romania v Croatia, kick off 5pm
Ukraine v Greece, kick off 5pm
Malta v Denmark, kick off 5.30pm
Switzerland v Belgium, kick off 6pm
Iceland v Sweden, kick off 7pm
North Macedonia v France, kick off 8pm
Postponed games
Azerbaijan v Moldova, rescheduled date unknown
Italy v Israel, rescheduled date unknown
Finland v Portugal, rescheduled date unknown
Cyprus v Scotland, rescheduled for February
Azerbaijan v Spain, rescheduled date unknown
Cyprus v Finland, rescheduled date unknown
Scotland v Portugal, rescheduled for February
Who’s in what position in the groups?
Group A
Netherlands: Played six, won six, 18 points
Russia: Played four, won three, nine points
Slovenia: Played six, won three, nine points
Kosovo: Played five, won two, six points
Estonia: Played four, won none, one point
Turkey: Played five, won none, one point
Group B
Italy: Played six, won six, 18 points
Denmark: Played five, won five, 15 points
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Played seven, won five, 15 points
Israel: Played six, won one, four points
Malta: Played seven, won one, four points
Georgia: Played seven, won none, no points
Group C
Norway: Played four, won four, 12 points
Wales: Played four, won two, eight points
Belarus: Played three, won one, three points
Northern Ireland: Played four, won none, two points
Faroe Islands: Played three, won none, no points
Group D
Poland: Played three, won two, seven points
Spain: Played three, won two, seven points
Czech Republic: Played three, won two, six points
Moldova: Played three, won one, three points
Azerbaijan: Played four, won none, no points
Group E
Finland: Played four, won three, ten points
Scotland: Played two, won two, six points
Portugal: Played two, won one, four points
Albania: Played five, won one, three points
Cyprus: Played three, won none, no points
Group F
Sweden: Played three, won three, nine points
Iceland: Played three, won three, nine points
Hungary: Played four, won one, four points
Slovakia: Played four, won one, four points
Latvia: Played four, won none, no points
Group G
Austria: Played four, won four, 12 points
Serbia: Played five, won three, nine points
France: Played two, won two, six points
North Macedonia: Played five, won one, three points
Kazakhstan: Played four, won none, no points
Group H
Belgium: Played four, won four, 12 points
Switzerland: Played four, won four, 12 points
Romania: Played three, won one, three points
Croatia: Played four, won one, three points
Lithuania: Played five, won none, no points
Group I
Republic of Ireland: Played five, won four, 13 points
Germany: Played four, won four, 12 points
Greece: Played four, won one, four points
Ukraine: Played three, won none, no points
Montenegro: Played four, won none, no points