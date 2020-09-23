The lastest round of Women’s Euro qualifiers came to a close last night with 55 goals in just 14 matches.

Here is a round-up of all the action.

Wales lost in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Norway. Guro Reiten scored in the first half after Wales’ goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan failed to block a great strike from the Chelsea star from outside the box.

Despite a big effort to equalise throughout the second half, Wales walked away with no points meaning they are now seven points behind Group C leaders Norway.

Meanwhile Denmark trounced Malta 8-0 with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

The Danes led 3-0 at half time through Stine Larsen and two strikes from Nadia Nadim.

Denmark then turned up the heat as Sanne Troelsgaard scored twice and Pernille Harder, Sofie Pedersen and Signe Bruun all chipping in.

Denmark now top Group B while Malta are in fifth.

Switzerland claimed a 2-1 win over Belgium despite a late comeback from the visitors.

Malin Gut got Switzerland off to a perfect start as she opened the scoring six minutes in.

The game didn’t see another goal until Alisha Lehmann doubled Switzerland’s lead in the 64th minute.

Belgium then hit back in the 71st through Tessa Wullaert and though they had time on the board to find an equaliser it was just out of reach and Switzerland claimed the three points.

The Swiss side are now one point ahead of Belgium at the top of Group H.

Other results: Kazakhstan 0-5 Austria, Estonia 0-3 Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Italy, Montenegro 0-3 Germany, Latvia 0-5 Hungary, Faroe Islands 0-2 Belarus, Poland 0-2 Czech Republic, Romania 4-1 Croatia, Ukraine 4-0 Greece, Iceland 1-1 Sweden and North Macedonia 0-7 France.