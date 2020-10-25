Women’s Euro qualifiers round-up: Scotland maintain 100% start while Ireland suffer blow
Scotland beat Albania 3-0 in a Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier at Tynecastle to maintain their 100% winning streak.
Shelley Kerr's side saw goals from captain Rachel Corsie and a double from Caroline Weir in the second half.
Corsie scored the opener in the 37th with a header to mark her 17th international goal.
Erin Cuthbert layed the ball off for Manchester City’s Weir who struck the ball at the top of the box in the 76th minute.
Weir wrapped up Scotland’s dominant performance with a penalty in injury time.
Scotland now sit in second in Group E with three wins from three and will travel to group leaders Finland on October 27.
Elsewhere, Ireland suffered a major blow after scoring an own goal against Ukraine in Kyiv.
Ireland captain Katie McCabe had an attempt early on with an impressive free-kick that clipped the top of the crossbar.
The side remained dominant throughout before the game was turned on its head.
It came after Ireland defender Aine O'Gorman scored an own goal in the 25th minute as she attempted to play the ball back to keeper Courtney Brosnan.
Ukraine continued to take advantage and applied pressure upfront as it finished 1-0.
As a result they will be the favourites for their next two fixtures in Group I, and Ireland will need a win against Germany in order to secure a play-off spot.
Other results:
Russia 1-0 Slovenia, Turkey 0-0 Kosovo, Netherlands 7-0 Estonia, Poland 3-0 Azerbaijan, Spain 4-0 Czech Republic, Cyprus 0-3 Portugal, Hungary 1-2 Slovakia, France 11-0 North Macedonia, Lithuania 0-4 Romania.