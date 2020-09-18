Women’s Euro qualifiers round-up: Iceland stun Latvia in 9-0 thriller as Sweden put eight past Hungary

Magdalena Eriksson scored for Sweden last night
Magdalena Eriksson scored for Sweden last night - (Copyright Twitter: UEFA Women's Euro)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
12:06pm, Fri 18 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Women’s Euro qualifiers returned with a bang - and a feast of goals.

Iceland demolished Latvia 9-0, cementing their place in the top two and leaving the Latvians at the bottom of Group F.

They were six-up at half-time after a hat-trick from Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, a goal from Elín Jensen and two more from Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.

Latvia then managed to stem the flow until the 72nd minute, but it was a Karlīna Miksone own goal which made it 7-0.

Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir added two more.

Meanwhile Sweden humbled Hungary 8-0 to stay at the top of Group F while Hungary remain mid-table.

The game was a slow burner with only one goal coming in the first half through Lina Hurtig.

But things came alive in the second half as Anna Anvegård scored a hat-trick in the space of 15 minutes.

Hurtig added her second, while Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt and Linda Sembrant all found the net.

And finally Denmark beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0. The Danes are now on the same points as Group B leaders Italy while Bosnia remain third.

The first half saw almost all the action as Nadia Nadim scored a penalty in the 38th, Sanne Troelsgaard added a second in the 44th minute and Rikke Sevecke got a third in added time.

The second half saw a good defensive effort from Bosnia but Denmark still managed to get one more in the first minute of added time through Nanna Christiansen.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Iceland

Sweden

Magdalena Eriksson

Pernille Harder