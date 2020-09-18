Women’s Euro qualifiers round-up: Iceland stun Latvia in 9-0 thriller as Sweden put eight past Hungary
The Women’s Euro qualifiers returned with a bang - and a feast of goals.
Iceland demolished Latvia 9-0, cementing their place in the top two and leaving the Latvians at the bottom of Group F.
They were six-up at half-time after a hat-trick from Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, a goal from Elín Jensen and two more from Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.
Latvia then managed to stem the flow until the 72nd minute, but it was a Karlīna Miksone own goal which made it 7-0.
Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir added two more.
Meanwhile Sweden humbled Hungary 8-0 to stay at the top of Group F while Hungary remain mid-table.
The game was a slow burner with only one goal coming in the first half through Lina Hurtig.
But things came alive in the second half as Anna Anvegård scored a hat-trick in the space of 15 minutes.
Hurtig added her second, while Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt and Linda Sembrant all found the net.
And finally Denmark beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0. The Danes are now on the same points as Group B leaders Italy while Bosnia remain third.
The first half saw almost all the action as Nadia Nadim scored a penalty in the 38th, Sanne Troelsgaard added a second in the 44th minute and Rikke Sevecke got a third in added time.
The second half saw a good defensive effort from Bosnia but Denmark still managed to get one more in the first minute of added time through Nanna Christiansen.