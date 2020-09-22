Women’s Euro qualifier Norway v Wales: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The latest round of Women’s Euro qualifiers will wrap up this evening as Norway take on Wales.
The match, at the Ullevaal Stadium, will kick off at 5pm and is available to stream on BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button or on the BBC website.
As things stand in the table, Norway top Group C after claiming four wins from four games while Wales sit in second as they have two wins and two draws.
A victory for the women in red this evening would see them on the same points as Norway which could give them momentum to head into their next qualifier, against the Faroe Islands on October 22.
And though team news will not be released until shortly before the game there are some stars to watch out for.
For Norway, Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde is a player to keep an eye on.
While for Wales, Jess Fishlock is back in the squad for the first time in a year and a half after she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Another star for Wales is captain Sophie Ingle who will collect her 100th cap for Wales in the fixture if she plays.