Women’s Champions League quarter-final Lyon v Bayern Munich: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The Women’s Champions League gets back underway this weekend and defending champions Lyon will be playing Bayern Munich on Saturday in their quarter-final.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, will kick off at 7pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 2.
While Lyon will be favourites as they are heading into this as title holders and French domestic league champions, Bayern have a point to prove after VfL Wolfsburg pipped them to the Frauen Bundesliga title.
While the team sheets won’t be released until game day, both clubs have a lot of stars among their ranks.
Lyon have England internationals Lucy Bronze, Jodie Taylor and Nikita Parris as well as French star Wendie Renard.
And Bayern have forwards Jovana Damnjanovic and Mandy Islacker who both have Champions League titles under their belts already.
Whoever wins the clash will play the winner of Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain.
The quarters, semis and final are all being played over one-leg from August 21-30.