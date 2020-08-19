Women’s Champions League quarter-final Glasgow City v VfL Wolfsburg: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The Women’s Champions League gets back underway this weekend and the opening day features Glasgow City’s clash against VfL Wolfsburg.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, will kick off at 5pm BST on Friday and is available to watch on BBC Alba.
The fixture will be a battle as Wolfsburg are heading into the match off the back of claiming the German Frauen Bundesliga title for the fourth consecutive season. While City secured their 13th Scottish Women's Premier League trophy back in October.
While the team sheets won’t be released until match day, there are some stars to look out for.
Wolfsburg’s stand-out player is Pernille Harder who has scored over 25 goals for the club this season alone.
And for City, Scottish international Leanne Crichton is a midfielder to keep an eye on.
Crichton also said in July the quarter-final seemed ‘almost impossible’ for the club due to finances but thanks to philanthropist James Anderson, who paid their expenses, City are able to compete in the knock-out round.
Whoever wins the fixture will play the winner of Atletico Madrid v Barcelona.
The quarters, semis and final are all being played over one leg in Spain from August 21 - 30.