Women’s Champions League quarter-final Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
Women’s Champions League action gets back underway this weekend with four quarter-finals, starting with Atletico Madrid v Barcelona on Friday.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, kicks off at 5pm BST and is available on BT Sport 3.
Both teams are filled with talented players and fans won’t know who will be on their starting 11 until match day but here are a few to look out for.
Madrid have England’s Toni Duggan in their ranks. The forward will be playing her former club, having been at Barcelona from 2017 to 2019.
While for Barcelona, veteran Melanie Serrano is a defender to keep an eye on. She has been at the club since she was 14 and is used to fixtures against Madrid.
Whoever wins the knock-out round between the Spanish rivals will play the winner of Glasgow City and Vfl Wolfsburg.
All the matches will be played in Spain over one leg due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The quarters, semis and final of the Champions League will be played from August 21 - 30.