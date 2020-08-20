Women’s Champions League quarter-final Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The Women’s Champions League is getting back underway this weekend including a quarter-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, will kick off at 7pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
The Gunners are the last English side in the tournament and will be keen to win silverware after Chelsea beat them in the Continental Cup final earlier this year and they failed to defend their Women’s Super League crown.
Danish international striker Nadia Nadim is a key player for PSG while Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema scored the most goals in the WSL last season.
The winner will face Lyon or Bayern Munich.
The quarters, semis and final are being played over one leg in Spain from August 21-30.