Women’s Champions League qualifiers: Glasgow City beat Peamount on penalties as Linfield Ladies are thrashed 8-0
The first round of Women’s Champions League qualifying saw a goal-fest with more than 100 being scored
Last season’s quarter-finalists Glasgow City scraped past Peamount United 6-5 on penalties after the game ended 0-0.
City’s Leanne Ross, Kirsty Howat, Leanne Crichton, Mairead Fulton, Rachel McLauchlan and Zaneta Wyne all scored from the spot.
While Peamount’s Megan Lynch, Alannah McEvoy, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Karen Duggan and Claire Walsh were also on target.
City goalkeeper Lee Alexander was the hero of the shoot-out for the hosts after she saved from Peamount’s Aine O’Gorman and Lauryn O’Callaghan.
Meanwhile, Linfield Ladies were demolished 8-0 by Belgian club Anderlecht.
It wasn’t an easy night for the visitors as the half-time score was 6-0 after Laura de Neve and Sarah Wijnants scored twice each and Tessa Wullaert and Tina de Caigny also having their opportunities in front of goal.
Linfield couldn’t get back into the match and the hosts finished the game with two more goals in the second half from De Caigny and Wullaert.
The draw for the second round of qualifying will take place on Friday.
Other results: Vllaznia 3-3 ALG Spor (3-2 penalties), Sarajevo 4-0 Ramat HaSharon, Olimpia Cluj 2-1 Birkirkara, Ferencvaros 6-1 Racing, Okzhetpes 1-2 Lanchkhuti, Minsk 3-0 Rigas FS, Pomurje 3-0 Breznica, Zhytlobud-2 9-0 Alashkert, NSA Sofia 3-1 Kamenica Sasa, PAOK 1-3 Benfica, Gintra 4-0 Slovan Bratislava, Apollon 3-0 Swansea, CSKA Moscow 2-0 Flora, Valur 3-0 HJK, St. Polten 2-0 Mitrovica, Gornik Leczna 4-1 Split, Valerenga 7-1 KL, ZFK Spartak 4-0 Anenli Noi.