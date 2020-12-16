Manchester City v Goteborg, Champions League: What time? How do I watch? Latest team news

City won the first leg 2-1
By Sarah Rendell
9:00am, Wed 16 Dec 2020
Manchester City will take on Goteborg in the second leg of their Round of 32 Women’s Champions League tie on Wednesday afternoon.

City hold the advantage having won the first leg  in Sweden 2-1, having gone behind.

They will also be buoyed by an impressive performance against Arsenal in the WSL last weekend, again coming from behind to win 2-1.

What time?

The match will kick off at 3pm and all live updates will be available here at NewsChain.

Team news

City manager Gareth Taylor says Lauren Hemp could return to their starting 11. However, there is less certainty about Rose Lavelle and Megan Campbell after they picked up injuries a few weeks ago. 

Goteborg have no new injury problems.

