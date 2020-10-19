Everton manager Willie Kirk has said he was left ‘baffled’ after Brighton forward Kayleigh Green was booked twice in their WSL clash yesterday but wasn’t sent off.

Kirk’s side dropped points for the first time this season as they came away with a 2-2 draw but he believes they could have won had Green been dismissed.

He told BBC Sport: "We have to talk about it, that's a major incident. For a player to be booked twice and still be on the pitch is baffling. I think it's only happened once in my lifetime. It shouldn't happen.

"Nobody wants players to get sent off but that's how the game goes. It would have given us an opportunity to really get at them in the last ten minutes. It's frustrating the referee made that mistake."

The card mix up by referee Lucy Oliver hasn’t been explained but Brighton manager Hope Powell admitted she would be frustrated if she were the Everton manager.

She said: "It's hard for me to comment because you will have to ask the referee if she gave a second yellow card as I don't know. The fact that she was on the pitch? I don't know.

"For us, the gods were on our side today. If she did get a second yellow then I am sure, if I was Everton, I wouldn't be pleased about that."