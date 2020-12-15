Who’s in the running to take over at West Ham?
Wales manager Jayne Ludlow and Birmingham City boss Carla Ward have emerged as favourites to take over the managerial hotseat at West Ham.
Interviews are being held this week at the WSL club to find a successor to Matt Beard.
Beard left the club by mutual consent last month after registering just one win in the league.
Goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh took over as interim managers and have seen the side lose to Chelsea and beat Bristol City.
Ludlow has experience in the WSL as she has previously managed Reading but the Football Association of Wales say there has been no approach from the Hammers.
Beard’s departure was a part of a huge shift in the WSL as on the same day Karen Hills and Juan Amoros were sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs didn’t waste any time in announcing a replacement as they appointed Rehanne Skinner the same day. So far she has recorded two wins since taking up her new position.