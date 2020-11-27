Which Women’s Super League clubs could welcome back fans following new tiers announcement?

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea should be able to welcome back fans next weekend
Women’s Super League champions Chelsea should be able to welcome back fans next weekend (Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
10:14am, Fri 27 Nov 2020
A number of Women’s Super League clubs could be set to welcome back supporters for the first time in nearly ten months following the new tier structure.

Although WSL sides have not yet confirmed when supporters will be allowed to return, it has now been agreed that clubs located in tier 2 areas will be allowed up to 2,000 fans if social distancing can be observed when lockdown ends on December 2.

This means that the first WSL game which could see fans return to the stands is the London derby between champions Chelsea and West Ham on Saturday, December 6 at 12:30pm.

However, the Saturday, December 5 fixture between Aston Villa and Manchester United will not be able to welcome supporters as Birmingham has been placed in tier 3.

Meanwhile, other clubs in the capital such as Arsenal and Tottenham could be allowed fans along with Brighton, Everton and Reading.

But those who are set to join Villa in continuing with matches behind closed doors until at least December 20 are Birmingham City, Bristol City, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Newly-promoted Villa will not be able to welcome fans to a first WSL game next weekend as they are in tier 3

 (PA)

WSL clubs who will be allowed fans:

  • Arsenal
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Chelsea
  • Everton
  • Reading
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United

WSL clubs who will not be allowed fans:

  • Aston Villa
  • Birmingham City
  • Bristol City
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United

The Government has said it will review the tier system on December 16.

