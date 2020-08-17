West Ham player Kate Longhurst has said the women’s game needs to achieve equality in its own leagues before comparing itself to the men.

Longhurst added the gap between ‘big’ players and other athletes is just going to get bigger if nothing is done.

“Personally, I think before we worry about equality within men’s and women’s football, there's huge inequalities within women's football for doing the same exact job,” she wrote on Twitter.

"Some on well over 100,000 a year, some on under 20,000 a year but can't work other jobs as it's full time.

“But the contracts for the 'bigger' players will keep getting more and more while players trying to do the same thing will still be scrapping to get by. Never mind the commitment needed for Championship players... same demands, even less pay. Just a thought.”

One fan pointed out the same would be with the coaching staff, they wrote: “Think probably the same disparities with coaching staff at different clubs Kate in fact thats for sure.”

And she replied: "I don't doubt that. A lot of sacrifices made as well!"

Unlike men’s football, fans do not know how much individual players are paid in the Women’s Super League or Women’s Championship.

However, the WSL have signed huge stars in recent years.

Matilda Sam Kerr now plays for Chelsea, US international Sam Mewis has moved to Manchester City, Australian player Caitlin Foord is now at Arsenal and many more athletes have joined the league.

The stars will be back in action next month as both the WSL and Championship aim to begin their season on the weekend of September 5/6.