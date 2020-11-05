West Ham’s Alisha Lehmann hopes Conti Cup win can propel the team to victory in WSL this weekend
22:40pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
West Ham face Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League this weekend and Alisha Lehmann believes their Continental League Cup win could propel them to victory.
Lehmann scored her first goal of the season against Reading in the Hammers’ 3-0 win last night.
She said: “Yeah I think because we haven’t had a good start to the season so I would say it’s [Conti Cup win] very important I hope we can get the step higher now and take this to Sunday.”
And she added it’s like a weight has been lifted now she has scored her first goal.
“I think I had a big backpack on my back you know so I can throw that away now and I’m very happy yeah.”
So far this season West Ham have drawn one game and lost four in the WSL.