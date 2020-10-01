West Ham to wear pink shirts throughout October to raise awareness and money for breast cancer
Women’s Super league club West Ham will once again wear pink shirts throughout October to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
Limited edition pink shirts will be available to buy on the club’s website with 100 per cent of the profits going to charity Breast Cancer Now.
The club raised just under £20,000 last year on the sale of replica shirts and they are hoping to better that this season, according to the club’s managing director Jack O’Sullivan.
He said: “Our support last October helped to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Breast Cancer Now and generate millions of engagements on social media, providing funds and much needed awareness for their work. Our aim is to better that this season."
The players will first wear the shirts on the pitch in their WSL clash against Reading on October 4.
And Hammers captain Gilly Flaherty said: “The West Ham fans were amazing in helping us to back this cause last season and I hope they, once again, will be behind us in joining the fight against breast cancer.
“Breast cancer is unfortunately an all-too common illness that affects women and men of all ages all across the world, and any help we can give in raising both awareness and funds is something the entire team and I are thrilled to be a part of.”
You can get your shirt here.