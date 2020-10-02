West Ham United sign star defender Lois Joel
West Ham United have announced the signing of Lois Joel for the 2020/21 campaign.
The 21 year-old defender has joined on a short-term contract after a year in the US at the University of North Carolina.
She said: "I’m super excited to be here at West Ham. I’m so thankful to Matt (Beard) and the club for the opportunity to be here, and now I’m just looking forward to getting out there and playing.
“Everything I’ve heard about West Ham has been really positive. Matt and his team are great to work with and all the girls have been so welcoming to me. This is an exciting squad with a lot of potential. It’s a really talented team to be a part of.”
The English star has previously spent time in the development squad at Chelsea before heading overseas.
Head coach Matt Beard added: "I am delighted to welcome Lois to West Ham United. She is a talented, young defender with a lot of potential, and she has fitted in instantly with our group here.
“I am excited to see how she develops and improves during her time with us.”
The side currently sit ninth in the table and will next face Reading on October 4.