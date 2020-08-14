West Ham sign Arsenal star Ruby Grant
West Ham have announced the signing of Arsenal midfielder Ruby Grant on a short-term deal.
She is the sixth signing boss Matt Beard has made this summer, following the arrivals of Mackenzie Arnold, Maz Pacheco, Katerina Svitkova, Hawa Cissoko and Nor Mustafa.
She said: “I am extremely grateful to be here. To be working with the team here and with Matt is going to be really good. I’m hoping to get a lot from it and develop in the next couple of months.
“The Barclays FA WSL is a great league and it’s always been a dream of mine to play in this league. I’m hoping to get my head down, work hard, and get some good minutes under my belt.”
Grant spent seven years at Arsenal, graduating from their academy and making her first WSL appearance in 2018/19 campaign. She made five appearances that season.
Beard added: “I am delighted to welcome Ruby to West Ham United.
"She is a technically very gifted player, who can play in all three midfield positions, and is a great addition to our group.”
The WSL season will kick off on the weekend of September 5/6 and the Hammers will play Tottenham Hotspur away in their opening fixture.