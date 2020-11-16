West Ham manager Matt Beard ‘frustrated’ with team after Brighton defeat
West Ham manager Matt Beard was left ‘frustrated’ after his side missed numerous chances in their 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
Rianna Jarrett scored the only goal of the game mid-way through the second half to give the Seagulls a priceless victory, leaving the Hammers languishing ninth in the Women’s Super League table.
And Beard, who has now seen his side win just one of their first seven league games, feels their wasteful nature in front of goal remains the reason for their poor form.
"It is what it is – we can’t change the result. I think the performance was good but it’s frustrating we’ve got nothing out of the game," he told the club website.
"It’s been the story of the season again. It happened against Reading here [in a 1-0 loss] – we could have been two or three up early doors – and it’s happened again here today.
"We’ve had some really good chances and for whatever reason we’ve snatched at it or not made the right decision or we’ve had an extra touch, but I can’t change it.
"I thought Brighton deserve credit for hanging in there the back end of that last ten minutes. It’s a disappointing result for us and obviously a great result for them."
Next up for West Ham is a trip to Charlton in the Conti Cup on Wednesday before they have an 18 day break.
The Hammers next league match comes against reigning champions Chelsea on December 6.