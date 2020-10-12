West Ham manager Matt Beard is confident his team will begin to pick up results despite a ‘frustrating’ defeat to Everton on Sunday.

The Hammers suffered their third loss in four Women’s Super League games yesterday as they went down 3-1 at Walton Hall Park.

Beard faces an uphill task to turn West Ham’s form around - (Copyright PA)

Yet despite being on just one point and sitting perilously close to the relegation zone, Beard remains optimistic about his team’s level of performance.

Speaking after their loss to Everton, he told the club website: "It’s frustrating to not come away with anything.

"It’s been the story of our season so far. We had a period in that second half where we came out and dominated the game, had a couple of good chances but we’ve not taken them or made the wrong decision. It’s cost us today.

"I think, even in the first half, we had some decent chances. I said to the players after the game that sometimes it’s down to the choice of pass, or we’ve under-hit it, and it’s cost us. Then you have the one with Dri, where she’s clean through and she’s flagged offside but she’s two yards onside.

"The frustrating thing is it doesn’t feel like a 3-1 game in their favour, but we have to do better for their second and third goals. We’ve just got to continue to believe in ourselves, keep creating chances, and the results will come."

Next up for West Ham is a tough game at home to an unbeaten Manchester United side on Sunday as Casey Stoney’s in-form Red Devils look to make it four wins from five in the WSL.