The managers of the Women’s Super League could be forgiven for looking over their shoulders after today’s culling of West Ham’s Matt Beard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

The league has 12 clubs in its ranks which means today’s departures have seen a sixth of the bosses leaving their clubs.

So here’s a reminder of the league’s current bosses and a look at how well their seasons are going.

Manchester United - Casey Stoney

Stoney’s United are top of the WSL (Sportimage/PA Images)

Stoney joined United when the women’s side of the club was formed back in June 2018.

Since then she has led the side to WSL promotion and a fourth place finish in their first year in the top league.

So far this season, United have reached the top of the WSL table for the first time ever after they defeated Arsenal 1-0. Stoney’s side remain undefeated in the league as they have recorded five wins and two draws.

Their next WSL fixture is against Aston Villa on December 5.

Arsenal - Joe Montemurro

Montemurro’s Arsenal have scored more goals than anyone else this season (NurPhoto/PA Images)

Montemurro signed for Arsenal in 2017 when he took over from Pedro Martínez Losa.

In his first year of being in charge Arsenal finished third in the league, a year later they won the league and last year they ended up in third place.

Montemurro has also won the Continental League Cup with the club in 2018.

So far this season Arsenal have scored more goals than any other WSL club, tallying 30 in the league so far, and they are currently sitting in second position.

The Gunners have won five, lost one and drawn one in the WSL so far.

Their next WSL fixture is against Birmingham City on December 6.

Chelsea - Emma Hayes

Hayes’ Chelsea are the current WSL champions (PA Wire)

Hayes was appointed manager of Chelsea in 2012 where she replaced Matt Beard in the top job.

In her time as manager she has won the WSL three times, in 2015, 2018 and 2020. She has also won the 2020 Continental League Cup, the 2020 Women’s Community Shield, the 2014 and 2018 Women’s FA Cups and 2017 WSL Spring Series.

In the WSL’s 2020/21 season the Blues are currently in third place after recording four wins and two draws.

Their next WSL fixture is against West Ham on December 6.

Everton - Willie Kirk

Kirk’s Everton reached the Women’s FA Cup final earlier this year (PA Archive)

Kirk became manager of Everton in December 2018 as a replacement for Andy Spence.

Since then he has led Everton to tenth and sixth place finishes in the league. He was also in charge to see Everton compete in the 2019/20 Women’s FA Cup final but they lost 3-1 to Manchester City.

So far this season, the Toffees sit in fourth after they have won four, drawn two and lost one match.

Their next WSL fixture is against Man City on December 6.

Manchester City - Gareth Taylor

Taylor joined City before the season began (PA Wire)

Taylor was given City’s top job in May 2020 while football was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he replaced Nick Cushing.

He was in charge to see the club win the Women’s FA Cup earlier this month after they beat Everton 3-1 in the final.

City are in fifth position so far into Taylor’s first WSL season and they have recorded three wins, three draws and a loss.

Their next WSL fixture is against Everton on December 6.

Birmingham City - Carla Ward

Ward joined City from Sheffield United in the summer (EMPICS Sport)

Ward was announced as City’s manager in the Covid-19 suspension of football as she took over from Marta Tejedor in August.

In her first WSL season City have so far had three wins and four losses which sees them in sixth place.

Their next WSL fixture is against Arsenal on December 6.

Reading - Kelly Chambers

Chambers’ club are solidly in the mid-table so far this season (EMPICS Sport)

Chambers took over the managerial role in 2014 from Jayne Ludlow and in her time at the club she earned promotion into the WSL in 2015.

Her best finish in the WSL to date was in the 2017/18 season when the club finished in fourth.

Reading are currently in seventh position and have won two games, drawn three and lost two.

Their next WSL fixture is against Bristol City on December 6.

Brighton and Hove Albion - Hope Powell

Powell’s Brighton haven’t hugely impressed this season (EMPICS Sport)

Powell became manager of Brighton in July 2017 as she took over from George Parris.

Brighton were awarded a WSL licence in December 2017 and they have finished ninth in the two seasons they have starred in.

Albion are currently in eighth as they have two wins, two losses and three defeats to their name.

Their next WSL fixture is Tottenham Hotspur on December 6.

Aston Villa - Gemma Davies

Davies recently recorded her first WSL win over Brighton (NurPhoto/PA Images)

Davies was appointed boss of Villa in June 2018 and she won promotion into the WSL in 2019.

So far in the club’s first season in the WSL, they have recorded one win and four losses to sit in tenth position.

Their next WSL fixture is against Manchester United on December 5.

Bristol City - Tanya Oxtoby

Oxtoby’s side only have one point so far this season (EMPICS Sport)

Oxtoby has been at the helm of City since July 2018 when she replaced Willie Kirk in the role.

Since then she has not got her hands on any trophies and the club’s best finish under Oxtoby was in the 2018/19 season when they finished sixth.

So far this season the club are in 12th after no wins, one draw and five losses.

Their next WSL fixture is against Reading on December 6.