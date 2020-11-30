Welsh football star Jess Fishlock says there are no plans to retire
Welsh football star Jess Fishlock has revealed she has no plans to retire from international duty.
The 33 year-old, who is Wales’ most-capped player, contemplated retirement in 2018 after her national side failed to gain a spot at the 2019 World Cup.
But the star will continue competing internationally despite there being a chance Wales will not qualify for the European Championships in 2022.
Fishlock is set to collect her 120th cap when Wales host Belarus in their final Euro qualifier on December 1 at Rodney Parade.
She said: "I have no intention of retiring at this moment.
“I feel good and I have only just got back into playing. My body feels better than it did before in truth - I think a little bit of rest did me some good.”
The star missed the first half of qualifying after being sidelined for almost a year due to a knee injury.
“Mentally, physically and emotionally I am still 100% here with this group and with Wales and until that changes I am always going to be available for my country,” she told BBC Sport Wales.
"I can't speak for anyone else, but that's where I am at."
Wales are currently on 11 points joint with Northern Ireland in Group C.
Jayne Ludlow’s side will need to beat Belarus, and Northern Ireland will need to drop a point against the Faroe Islands in order for Wales to qualify.
Fishlock is currently on loan to Women’s Super League side Reading from National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign.