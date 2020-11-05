Watford’s Helen Ward says the third tier of women’s football being ruled non-elite is a ’kick in the teeth’
The third tier of women’s English football has been ruled as non-elite and so clubs will not be able to play during lockdown, something Watford’s Helen Ward has said is a ‘kick in the teeth’.
Ward will now not play until December, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.
She told The Telegraph: "It feels frustrating that the third tier in women’s football is not considered elite. We worked really hard to be in a position where we could play again [after the first lockdown], and then it’s sort of taken away from us after seven or eight games into the season. It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth if you like.
"I understand that everyone’s health is the most important thing at the moment but it’s just disappointment at where the line has been drawn.
"I still have to prepare for potential selection for our next qualifier [with Wales on December 1] and if I do get picked then myself and a few others will be going into that having not been able to play. It’s a tough situation to be in."