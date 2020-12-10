Watford star Renee Hector says ACL surgery was ‘successful’
Watford star Renee Hector has said her surgery was ‘successful’ after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in the summer.
The 25 year-old defender sustained the injury during a training session in August.
But Hector has now thanked her fans for their support and added that she is looking forward to recovering following the surgery.
She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you everyone for your kind messages! Sorry I haven’t replied to them all yet! Barely been awake for 24 hrs.
"Surgery was really successful and the hospital have looked after me so well! Got a long road ahead now but at least it’s to recovery! Lots of love, Ren."
Hector signed for Watford, who play in the FA Women’s Premier League southern division, in February.
The side currently sit at the top of the table with 16 points after seven games.
She also played at Tottenham Hotspur in 2016, before moving to Charlton Athletic in 2019.
Crystal Palace star Chloe Morgan wished her a speedy recovery, writing: "Sending you love and positive vibes ya hero."
Spurs striker Jessica Naz added: "Speedy Recovery" and fellow Lilywhite Josie Green said: "Sending you lots of love, you got this."