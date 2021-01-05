Watford and Wales’ Helen Ward considering retirement in light of new lockdown
17:55pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Watford and Wales footballer Helen Ward has said retirement is on the cards after the FA confirmed tiers three to seven of women’s football will be suspended.
The break in play comes after Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England last night. Ward’s Watford play in the third division and so she won’t be playing until the lockdown measures are eased.
She tweeted: “I’m seriously considering retirement. Not sure I’ve got it in me to keep training alone, home school a six year-old and entertain a three year-old. No chance I can do all three effectively.”
The WSL academy league (unless elite), Girls Regional Talent Clubs (unless elite), the Women’s FA Cup and all youth and adult grassroot football have all also been postponed.