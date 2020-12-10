Watch: Vivianne Miedema’s sensational solo goal wins Arsenal’s Goal of the Month
Vivianne Miedema has won the Arsenal Goal of the Month competition for November after her sensational solo goal against London City Lionesses.
The Dutch striker skipped past three defenders before lashing the ball home in a match where she netted all of the Gunners’ goals in a comfortable 4-0 win.
The Goal of the Month competition, which is decided by a poll, also saw Miedema’s strike against Tottenham finish second.
Miedema, 24, has netted an incredible 83 goals in 85 games since joining the Women’s Super League side in 2017.
So far this season, The Netherlands international has already bagged 15 goals in just 11 games.
Next up for Arsenal is a huge trip to Manchester City on Sunday, a match that you will be able to follow on the NewsChain website via our live blog.