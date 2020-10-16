Wales football manager Jayne Ludlow says it’s time to step out of ‘the dark ages’ and implement equal pay in ‘all walks of life’.

"It's not just football, it is in all walks of life that people need to wake up and smell the coffee a little bit and realise it is not the dark ages, and if we are doing jobs - male or female - if you are doing similar jobs, then for me it (equal pay) is a no-brainer.

“I find it strange it is still being discussed if I am honest, but that is the world.”

She told BBC Sport Wales: “I will sum this one up, for me equality needs to happen across society in general in a very quick way for those who are not benefitting (financially) as they should be because of a gender situation right now.”

She said she would like to see her team receive the same money the men do playing for Wales, which would follow in the footsteps of moves made by Brazil, England and many other countries.

Ludlow, whose side play Faroe Islands in a Euro qualifier on October 22, said it’s not acceptable to make decisions based on gender.

She said: "It is a huge topic that needs to be handled with care. But I would love the people at the top to hurry up and make these decisions and actually recognise that in this day and age it is not acceptable in any walk of life to polarise people because of gender."