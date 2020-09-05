Reading’s new loan signing Jess Fishlock has said she wants to get the club into the top three of the Women’s Super League.

Fishlock, who has previously played for Bristol Academy, moved from National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign last month.

“I like the challenge of trying to take Reading into the top three. England’s so much more professional than eight years ago. At Bristol we had four full-time players," she said.

And she added she already has a plan as to how she will help the club.

“Helping Reading figure out when we slow it down, when we speed it up and how to control shape is my No 1 priority. Right now, we’re one speed – either slow or 100mph – but, if I can help change that, it will definitely take us to the next level.”

Fishlock is one of over 30 international players to sign for WSL clubs this summer and says 2020 has presented the league with a ‘pretty special’ opportunity.

“The WSL still has a way to go but, because of the way 2020’s panned out, it now has an unbelievable opportunity.

“There’s players here who probably wouldn’t have been had the situation been normal, so this season’s going to be pretty special. It’s really exciting, it’s bridging that gap with America massively. Hopefully the football will be spectacular.”

The WSL will begin this weekend with Reading’s first match being away against Arsenal on Sunday.