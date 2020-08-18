Wales international Jess Fishlock to join Reading on loan
16:47pm, Tue 18 Aug 2020
National Women’s Soccer League and Wales international star Jess Fishlock is set to join Reading on a loan deal.
It was confirmed Fishlock will return to the Women’s Super League for the first time since 2012 last week and it has now been revealed she will play for the Royals, according to BBC Sport.
She will join from NWSL club OL Reign. She has been on the sideline for 13 months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury but she did take to the field for Reign at the Challenge Cup last month.
And while her first game for Reading could be their WSL opener on September 6 against Arsenal, she will also be gearing up to take part in Wales’ Euro qualifier.
Wales will play Norway on September 22.