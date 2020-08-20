Wales international Jess Fishlock accuses Liverpool for ‘lack of respect’ towards women’s team, saying they are ‘a token gesture’
Welsh football star Jess Fishlock has said Liverpool’s women’s team are a ‘token gesture’ and that the club ‘doesn’t care’ about the side.
The Reds were relegated from the Women’s Super League this season while the men’s side won the Premier League for the first time.
Fishlock, who has just joined Reading on loan from National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign, said: “Let's be real, there is no way you should have arguably the best (men's) team in the world and yet you allow the women's team to be relegated,” she told BBC Sport Wales.
"I think everyone can agree that Liverpool's women's team, up until this point, have been a token gesture. I hope that changes, that after relegation they (Liverpool) will look at the lack of investment and lack of respect really, but if it doesn't change then, that's fine.
“We only want teams and franchises that care enough to really invest in the women's game in the right way.
“We want to grow a team in the right way too. Liverpool don't really care, Aston Villa are doing a fantastic job… Reading have always done a great job, West Ham now, even Manchester United, who were slow on their role here, they are all investing.”
The WSL will get back underway on the weekend of September 5/6.