Wales defeat Faroe Islands 4-0 to keep Euro dream alive
Wales beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 in a Euro qualifier to keep their dream of making it to the tournament alive.
After a frustrating first 30 minutes for Wales, who had chances but didn’t take them, Helen Ward scored to get the women in red off the mark.
That’s how the score remained heading into the break but Wales came out in the second half with a stronger performance.
Natasha Harding struck twice in quick succession and a debut score for Lily Woodham wrapped up the evening.
Wales manager Jayne Ludlow told BBC Sport post match: "I am happy with the game overall but we started slower than I would have liked, ideally we would have put a few of those early chances away.
"Thankfully though the girls stuck to their task and created far more opportunities and stuck them away, so I am really pleased.
"There were quite a few stand-out performances and as a coaching staff we were happy to be able to get five substitutes involved as well. It is all a positive ahead of an even bigger game coming up."
Wales will next play group leaders Norway, who are just four points ahead of Wales, on October 27.