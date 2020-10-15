Wales boss Jayne Ludlow calls up Olivia Clark and Josie Longhurst for Euro 2022 qualifiers
Wales head coach Jayne Ludlow has named Olivia Clark and Josie Longhurst in her 26-player squad as the side prepare for Euro 2022 qualifiers.
Goalkeeper Clark is set to return to the international stage, while midfielder Longhurst receives her first senior call-up.
Wales star Jess Fishlock and captain Sophie Ingle, both with over 100 caps already, also feature.
Megan Wynne has been left out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Loren Dykes is unavailable for personal reasons.
Wales play the Faroe Islands on October 22 in Newport before they take on Norway five days later in Cardiff.
Ludlow said: "There has been a fair bit of preparation that has gone into these games and they are very different opponents in the sense of the threats they'll bring to us.
"We have prepped very different game plans right now which I'm sure the girls will cope fine with. They're two games where I believe we can get decent results in."
Wales Squad:
Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Nadia Lawrence, Rachel Rowe, Natasha Harding, Elise Hughes, Helen Ward, Kayleigh Green, Josie Green, Josie Longhurst, Charlie Estcourt, Lily Woodham, Maria Francis-Jones, Kylie Nolan, Carrie Jones, Cerys Jones, Georgia Walters, Chloe Williams, Bethan McGowan.