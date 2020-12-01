Australia’s W-League 2020/21 season is finally set to return and will kick-off with a historic double-header on December 27.

Western Sydney Wanderers will host Melbourne Victory at Bankwest Stadium, in what will be the first time that both the men’s A-League and women’s domestic seasons have started on the same day.

Three days later Sydney FC and reigning W-League champions Melbourne City will go head-to-head at the ANZ Stadium in another double-header, with the men’s teams following.

Most of the Australian national women’s team players are currently competing abroad including Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord in the WSL.

This means the W-League have been left with 15 current or former Matildas which will be a chance for the younger players to feature for the top-flight clubs.

Emily Gielnik, who has 31 caps for Australia, is set to return for Brisbane Roar after spending time abroad at clubs including Bayern Munich and Vittsjö GIK.

There are 14 Rounds in total with each team playing a total of 12 matches which will run through to April 2021.

The Football Federation Australia’s Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said: “This year’s Westfield W-League is packed full of young, Australian talent as the players battle for places in the Westfield Matildas squad ahead of the rescheduled Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo and the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup.

“The world is watching women’s football in Australia, and we know how much fans want to be a part of the action too."

FOX SPORTS is set to broadcast live a minimum of 27 W-League matches and the entire Westfield 2021 Finals Series, while ABC TV will broadcast live one match per round on Sunday afternoons.

Round 1 fixtures:

*All kick-off times are in Australian Eastern Daylight Time*

December 27

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory, kick-off 4pm at Bankwest Stadium.

December 28

Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar, kick-off 5pm at No.2 Sportsground.

December 29

Perth Glory v Canberra United, kick-off 9pm at Dorrien Gardens.

December 30

Sydney FC v Melbourne City, kick-off 4.30pm at ANZ Stadium.

The full fixture list can be found on the W-League website.