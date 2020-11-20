Hip injury rules Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema out of Netherlands friendly against the US
20:57pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema will miss out on the Netherlands’ friendly clash against the US on November 27 due to a hip injury.
The 24 year-old striker will be replaced by Victoria Pelova, who has earned seven caps for her national side.
The national team confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Vivianne Miedema has to miss the upcoming international match due to a hip injury. Victoria Pelova has been called up as her replacement.”
Miedema replied to the tweet wishing her team luck ahead of the fixture which will take place at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.