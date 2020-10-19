Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema set the record for the most Women’s Super League goals of all time this past weekend in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

But who did she be take the record from? And who else is in the top WSL scorers?

Here are the top five WSL scorers of all time.

Vivianne Miedema - 52 goals

Miedema has broken the WSL record - (Copyright PA)

Vivianne Miedema was fourth in the top scorers list before this season started with 42 goals to her name but she has had a flying start to the 2020/21 edition of the WSL so far, adding ten goals to her tally.

She equalled Nikita Parris’ record of 49 goals in Arsenal’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion a few weeks ago and smashed the record with a hat-trick against Spurs.

Miedema has averaged more than one goal per WSL game she has played as she has amassed 52 gals in 50 games.

Nikita Parris - 49 goals

Parris played for Manchester City before moving to Lyon - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Nikita Parris has held the most goals record since November 2018 when she scored her 37th goal, overtaking Eniola Aluko’s 36 strikes.

From then until May 2019, when she moved from Manchester City to Lyon, she scored an additional 12 goals to take her total to 49 in 110 games.

Ellen White - 48 goals

White has played for City and Birmingham - (Copyright PA)

Ellen White may be a household name for her goal scoring throughout the World Cup last summer but she has been a prolific goalscorer in the WSL before then.

White has scored 48 goals over 104 games for four different clubs.

The WSL began in 2010 and since then she has played for Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City and Man City.

Jordan Nobbs - 44 goals

Nobbs is in the top scorers - (Copyright PA)

Jordan Nobbs has been at Arsenal for over ten years and so has scored all of her 44 WSL goals under her belt in 119 games for the London side.

Beth England - 42 goals

England’s form last season has put her in the top scorers of all time - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

Beth England’s fantastic run of form last season, where she scored 15 WSL goals, has seen her move up the ranks to enter the top five goalscorers of all time.

She was nearly tied with Reading’s Fara Williams and Arsenal’s Kim Little, who both have 41 to their name, but she scored a goal this season in Chelsea’s emphatic 9-0 win over Bristol City.

She may even move into the top three by the end of the season.