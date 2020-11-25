Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema is among 11 players nominated for FIFA Women’s Player of 2020.

Not only has Miedema been scoring for her country to secure their Euro qualification, she has also broken the record for the most goals scored in the Women’s Super League, taking her tally to 52 goals in 50 games last month.

Manchester City and England player Lucy Bronze, who won the Champions League for the third time in a row with former club Lyon back in August is also nominated. She moved from the French giants to re-join City this summer where she won the Women’s FA Cup earlier this month.

Fellow Man City and England star Ellie Roebuck has been nominated for the best goalkeeper. She kept more clean sheets (10) in the 2019/20 season of the WSL than any other keeper.

Ellie Roebuck has been nominated for best goalkeeper (Sportimage/PA Images)

Chicago Red Stars and US keeper Alyssa Naeher is also on the list of nominees after winning the SheBelieves Cup and Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship with her country.

Seven bosses are on the shortlist for women’s coach of the year award.

Netherlands’ manager and soon-to-be Lioness boss Sarina Wiegman made the list. She has led the Dutch to Euro qualification and they maintained their unbeaten streak since the World Cup final in 2019.

While Lyon’s boss Jean-Luc Vasseur is nominated after winning the Champions League, Division 1 Feminine and the French Cup.

And finally, Man City and England’s Caroline Weir is up for the FIFA Puskás Award, honouring the best goal of the year, for her strike against Manchester United in September 2019.

The winners will be announced on December 17.

Full list of nominees

Best Women’s Player 2020

Wendie Renard captained Lyon to Champions League victory (Imago/PA Images)

Lucy Bronze, Man City and England

Delphine Cascarino, Lyon and France

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona and Norway

Pernille Harder, Chelsea and Denmark

Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona and Spain

Sam Kerr, Chelsea and Australia

So-Yun Ji, Chelsea and South Korea

Saki Kumagai, Lyon and Japan

Dzsenifer Marozsán, Lyon and Germany

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal and The Netherlands

Wendie Renard, Lyon and France

Best Women's Goalkeeper 2020

Alyssa Naeher won the SheBelieves Cup back in March (Zuma Press/PA Images)

Ann-Katrin Berger, Chelsea and Germany

Sarah Bouhaddi, Lyon and France

Christiane Endler, Paris Saint-Germain and Chile

Hedvig Lindahl, Atletico Madrid and Sweden

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars and US

Ellie Roebuck, Man City and England

Best Women’s Coach 2020

Sarina Wiegman led The Netherlands to Euro qualification (PA Images)

Lluís Cortés, Barcelona

Rita Guarino, Juventus

Emma Hayes, Chelsea

Stephan Lerch, VfL Wolfsburg

Hege Riise, LSK Kvinner

Jean-Luc Vasseur, Lyon

Sarina Wiegman, The Netherlands

FIFA Puskás Award

Caroline Weir is up for best goal (PA)

Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz v Panama

Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta v Cerra

Dundalk’s Jordan Flores v Shamrock Rovers

Tigres’ André-Pierre Gignac v Unam

Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle v Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg’s Zlatko Junuzović v Rapid Vienna

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana v Cape Town City

C.S.D. Macará's Leonel Quinonez v Universidad Catolica

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min v Burnley

Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez v Mallorca

Man City’s Caroline Weir v Manchester United

