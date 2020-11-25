Vivianne Miedema and Lucy Bronze among nominees for FIFA Women’s Player of 2020
Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema is among 11 players nominated for FIFA Women’s Player of 2020.
Not only has Miedema been scoring for her country to secure their Euro qualification, she has also broken the record for the most goals scored in the Women’s Super League, taking her tally to 52 goals in 50 games last month.
Manchester City and England player Lucy Bronze, who won the Champions League for the third time in a row with former club Lyon back in August is also nominated. She moved from the French giants to re-join City this summer where she won the Women’s FA Cup earlier this month.
Fellow Man City and England star Ellie Roebuck has been nominated for the best goalkeeper. She kept more clean sheets (10) in the 2019/20 season of the WSL than any other keeper.
Chicago Red Stars and US keeper Alyssa Naeher is also on the list of nominees after winning the SheBelieves Cup and Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship with her country.
Seven bosses are on the shortlist for women’s coach of the year award.
Netherlands’ manager and soon-to-be Lioness boss Sarina Wiegman made the list. She has led the Dutch to Euro qualification and they maintained their unbeaten streak since the World Cup final in 2019.
While Lyon’s boss Jean-Luc Vasseur is nominated after winning the Champions League, Division 1 Feminine and the French Cup.
And finally, Man City and England’s Caroline Weir is up for the FIFA Puskás Award, honouring the best goal of the year, for her strike against Manchester United in September 2019.
The winners will be announced on December 17.
Full list of nominees
Best Women’s Player 2020
Lucy Bronze, Man City and England
Delphine Cascarino, Lyon and France
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona and Norway
Pernille Harder, Chelsea and Denmark
Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona and Spain
Sam Kerr, Chelsea and Australia
So-Yun Ji, Chelsea and South Korea
Saki Kumagai, Lyon and Japan
Dzsenifer Marozsán, Lyon and Germany
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal and The Netherlands
Wendie Renard, Lyon and France
Best Women's Goalkeeper 2020
Ann-Katrin Berger, Chelsea and Germany
Sarah Bouhaddi, Lyon and France
Christiane Endler, Paris Saint-Germain and Chile
Hedvig Lindahl, Atletico Madrid and Sweden
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars and US
Ellie Roebuck, Man City and England
Best Women’s Coach 2020
Lluís Cortés, Barcelona
Rita Guarino, Juventus
Emma Hayes, Chelsea
Stephan Lerch, VfL Wolfsburg
Hege Riise, LSK Kvinner
Jean-Luc Vasseur, Lyon
Sarina Wiegman, The Netherlands
FIFA Puskás Award
Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz v Panama
Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta v Cerra
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores v Shamrock Rovers
Tigres’ André-Pierre Gignac v Unam
Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle v Arsenal
Red Bull Salzburg’s Zlatko Junuzović v Rapid Vienna
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana v Cape Town City
C.S.D. Macará's Leonel Quinonez v Universidad Catolica
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min v Burnley
Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez v Mallorca
Man City’s Caroline Weir v Manchester United
