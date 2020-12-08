Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City’s Ellen White have made their clubs’ Women’s Super League match this weekend even more mouth-watering as they could both break a league record.

Miedema and White have equalled former City star Nikita Parris’ record for most goal contributions (goals scored plus assists) in the league as they have brought their tallies to 74.

Miedema equalled the record when she surpassed Parris’ other achievement of most goals in the WSL as she scored her 52nd in October.

Miedema has not been able to beat the contribution record despite playing in three league matches since equalling it which has given White time to catch up.

White’s goal against Everton last weekend took her tally to 74 and her all-time WSL goals to 51. The feat by White means she could also equal, if not beat, Miedema’s goal record when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

With the competition rife to see who will claim the record, here’s a look at the other players in the top five highest WSL goal contributors.

Nikita Parris - 74 contributions

Parris record could be taken from her this weekend (EMPICS Sport)

Miedema and White don’t have to worry about Parris claiming back her records just yet as she remains in France playing for Lyon.

She left City in 2019 for an undisclosed period so players in the WSL will have to clock up goals and assists to put space between themselves and Parris’ numbers before she returns.

Jordan Nobbs - 72 contributions

Nobbs has returned from injury as so will be able to add to her contributions once again (PA)

Arsenal’s Nobbs returned from injury in this weekend’s fixture against Birmingham after being sidelined for the past few weeks.

Despite her setback, she is only two contributions behind the record and could be a dark horse to claim it before the other candidates.

Fara Williams - 69 contributions

Williams is in the top five goal contributors (EMPICS Sport)

Reading’s Williams scored this weekend against Bristol City to take her contributions tally to 69.

Williams’ club will face Manchester United this weekend and while they may be the underdogs of the fixture, Williams could capitalise on chances to close in on the record.