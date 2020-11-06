Melbourne Victory have announced the re-signing of MelindaJ Barbieri ahead of the 2020/21 W-League season.

The Australian under-20 international missed out on last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 20 year-old said: "It’s wonderful to have re-signed with the club. I want to thank Jeff Hopkins, the staff and my teammates for all their support and help in my recovery.

“We have built a really special environment at this club and we are looking to keep working hard to improve on the past two seasons. To have the opportunity to play in front of our loyal members and fans again is going to be very special.”

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar have signed Morgan Aquino and Leticia McKenna.

The young Matildas pair have joined from Perth Glory where they earned their league debut.

Goalkeeper Aquino made her first appearance for the side at 19 years-old.

On her signing, she said: "This opportunity opens up a new an environment and a new challenge for me.

“I’ve loved my time at Perth Glory, obviously being from Perth, but this is an opportunity for me to try something new and test myself.”

While McKenna made 25 appearances for Glory and was part of Australia’s qualifying team during last year’s AFC U-19 Women's Championship.

She added: "It felt like it was the right time to step out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to challenging myself at Brisbane Roar.

“I’ve been very fortunate with how much I’ve been able to learn at this age and I’m just really excited to build on that this season.”

Meanwhile, Canberra United have added Demi Koulizakis and Sally James to their squad ahead of the new season.

Koulizakis will enter her third season in the W-League after she spent two seasons with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 22 year-old striker, who also spent four years in the US with Texas Tech, said: "I have heard a lot of great things about Canberra United and its professional environment.

“I am excited to get back in the Westfield W-League after four years in the US.”

James will return to the fold after spending last season with the club on a scholarship.

The 18 year-old added: "Last season was a great experience and I was extremely grateful to be provided with the opportunity to be a part of a Westfield W-League environment.

“I just want to put 100 per cent into every training session and to do my best for the team and the club. I am honestly grateful to be back.”

The W-League 2020/21 season is due to kick-off on December 27.