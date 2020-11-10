US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has hit out at the lack of investment in women’s football and branded Manchester United a ‘disgrace’ for going 13 years without a women’s team.

The women’s team was scrapped in 2005 and then finally granted a licence to play in the second-tier FA Women’s Championship in 2018.

After a successful season Casey Stoney’s side earned promotion to the Women’s Super League and finished fourth in their debut season.

Rapinoe said: “Women’s football in England is the same as in America. It’s so far behind because of what we’ve had to overcome in the lack of investment.

“It’s 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we’re only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women’s team? Frankly, it’s disgraceful.”

Manchester United currently sit top of the WSL table after six games this season with 16 points.

Several of Rapinoe’s US teammates have signed for WSL clubs this season with Tobin Heath and Christen Press signing for United, Alex Morgan moving to Tottenham Hotspur and Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis joining Manchester City.

The double World Cup winner, 35, who has earned over 160 caps for her national side, has not played since 2019.

But she has no plans to retire and is loooking ahead to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that are due to take place next summer.

She added: "I've had a few teammates go abroad and play, while I'm training and trying to keep fit in the hope that eventually we'll be out of this hellscape.

“I want to keep playing. I’m definitely not anywhere near retirement – I absolutely want to play at the Olympics.”