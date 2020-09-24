US soccer star Carli Lloyd has said she’ll get a ‘taste of retirement’ after the Olympic Games next summer.

And Lloyd, 38, who has been capped 294 times for the US, says when she does retire she will remain in the sport.

She told Charlie Webster’s ‘My Sporting Mind’ podcast: "My long-term goal is to make another Olympic team and win another Olympic gold medal with my team-mates. Hopefully that dream can come true next summer and then I'll probably get a little taste of retirement and the next chapter.

"My husband and I would like to start a family eventually and I really still enjoy doing [coaching] clinics. I held one a few days ago and it was awesome to bring smiles to these kids' faces, especially in a time like this where their lives have been torn apart with Covid. So I think that’s sort of the plan — and to stay involved in the game in Fifa with the Legends programme."

She added there is still a job to be done on the pitch and winning a third gold medal for her country would be a great way to sign off from soccer.

She said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish a lot, but the final chapter isn’t written yet.

"And I know that when the time comes for me to walk away from the sport I will hold my head high because I know in my heart that I left it all out there, gave everything I had and did everything possible to be the best and most complete player I could be. Not quite there yet, still have a little left to go."