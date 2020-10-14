Two-time World Cup-winning manager Jill Ellis being touted for MLS role with DC United
Former US women’s national team manager Jill Ellis is being touted as the new head coach of men’s Major League Soccer outfit DC United.
The 54 year-old left her role last year after leading her country to two successive World Cups in 2015 and 2019.
She is currently working as an ambassador for the US Soccer Federation but is continually being linked with new coaching roles.
It is thought she made it down to the last two candidates to become the new England manager, but the FA decided instead to go with current Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman.
And now, following DC United coach Ben Olsen’s departure last week, Ellis is said to be in the frame to become the first ever woman to coach in the MLS.
Speaking at a Fifa conference, Ellis flirted with the idea of plying her trade in the men’s game.
"I love challenges, at every juncture in my career I have sort of taken the road less travelled. I love to build things, so we will see," she said.
"At this point you don’t rule out anything, I think with the men’s game, there are a lot of differences, a lot of similarities. The financial part is much, much bigger but the game is the game."
DC United are currently cut adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 11 points from 17 games.