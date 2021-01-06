Two-time US World Cup winner Alex Morgan contracts coronavirus
US striker Alex Morgan has revealed she and her family are ‘recovering well’ after contracting coronavirus while in California over the Christmas break.
The 31 year-old recently returned from the UK after a loan spell at WSL club Tottenham Hotspur and has now rejoined Orlando Pride in the NWSL.
She said on Twitter: "Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well.
“After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year.”
The two-time World Cup champion is married to former Major League Soccer star Servando Carrasco and gave birth to their first child Charlie in May last year.