Tottenham to welcome limited number of fans for Brighton clash
23:40pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
Tottenham Hotspur have announced they will be welcoming a limited number of fans back to The Hive for the Women’s Super League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.
They are the fourth WSL club to announce the return of fans, following Chelsea, Reading and West Ham.
Tickets will be restricted to season ticket holders and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
But the north London club will be reviewing this game-by-game to see if tickets can be offered to the general public.
Spurs currently sit in 11th place in the WSL table and will be under new manager Rehanne Skinner after Karen Hills and Juan Amoros were sacked last month.
Spurs v Brighton is on Sunday, December 6 at 2pm.